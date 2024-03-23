Scaloni ‘calm’ despite Martinez’s goal drought

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez runs with the ball during their international friendly against El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on March 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

Even though Argentina won 3-0 against El Salvador in a FIFA friendly on Friday night, victorious coach Lionel Scaloni had to address the long-standing goal drought of striker Lautaro Martinez, who had the lion's share of goal-scoring responsibility in the absence of injured Lionel Messi.

Defender Cristian Romero, and midfielders Enzo Fernandez, and Giovani Lo Celso got their names on the scoresheet as the reigning world champions won their very first match of 2024. It meant that Martinez has now gone 16 consecutive games without scoring a goal, spanning a total of 772 minutes, in which he played the full 90 minutes in three fixtures.

Scaloni is unfazed by the lingering struggle of his premier striker to find the back of the net. Martinez had last scored for the Albiceleste before the Qatar World Cup in September, 2022, but has been impressive in club colours for Inter Milan.

"The truth is that it [Martinez's goal drought] doesn't worry me," said Scaloni in the post-match press conference.

"As you say, he had a good game, not only movement-wise, but at the physical level it's fine. Obviously, a striker wants to score a goal, and when he doesn't, we don't like it, but we are calm," he added.

On the other hand, Martinez said that he is more focused on being a team player, and that he cares little about what his critics have to say.

"In every training session, I show the coach that I'm always available for the team… I will continue working hard and let's hope in the next game I'll have a chance to score; and maybe show those people who talk so much that they're wrong."

Argentina under Scaloni, who play Costa Rica next in Los Angeles on March 27, are looking to galvanise their squad ahead of their title defence in the upcoming Copa America in June. "We are not lacking any players for the Copa America," said Scaloni.