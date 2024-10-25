Saudis part ways with coach Mancini after poor run

Saudi Arabia's Italian coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers group C game against Bahrain at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on October 15, 2024. Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia's football body said it was ending the contract of national coach Roberto Mancini after 14 months in the job on Thursday, following a run of poor results.

The Saudi Football Federation has reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Mancini, 59, who signed a lucrative deal until 2027 in August last year, a statement said.

Building a strong national team is a priority for the oil-rich Saudis who splashed more than a billion dollars on players last year and are the sole bidders for the 2034 World Cup.

"The Saudi Football Federation announces that it has reached an agreement to terminate the contract of national team coach Roberto Mancini and confirms that the name of the new coach will be announced within days," the body said.

Mancini, who led his native Italy to Euro 2020 victory during a trophy-laden career, managed seven wins, six defeats and five draws with the Green Falcons.

The knives were out for the former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss after a home defeat to Japan and a draw with Gulf rivals Bahrain in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

"The SFF (Saudi Football Federation) has been negotiating with Mancini to terminate his contract since the defeat against Japan," a source at the body, who did not want to be named, told AFP.

"The situation is not easy because Mancini believes that he did not get a full chance, in addition to the fact that the contract is very massive.

"Poor results and unconvincing performance in the recent period forced SFF to make a change."

Mancini's predecessor Herve Renard, who led the Saudis to a shock win over eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, is being touted for a surprise return.

The Frenchman left the job abruptly in March 2023 to take over France's women's team.

"Renard is one of the names strongly suggested, but the way he left in his previous period makes SFF a little hesitant," the SFF source said.

Mancini was one of a string of high-profile arrivals last year in Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter which is trying to remodel itself as a business and leisure hub.

He was unveiled in Riyadh just days after Brazilian superstar Neymar was presented to fans in the capital, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and a host of others in the Saudi Pro League.

At the time, Mancini warned he was not a "magician" and four months later the Saudis slumped at the Asian Cup in Qatar where they were knocked out in the round of 16.

Under the Italian, the Green Falcons have dropped five places to 59th in the FIFA rankings, just the eighth highest among the Asian teams.

Mancini, who has won Italian and English league titles as coach, signed up with the Saudis just a fortnight after he caused a stir by resigning from Italy's national team.