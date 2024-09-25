San Siro loses 2027 Champions League final due to uncertain future

The famous San Siro finds itself in the middle of boiling tensions between UEFA and two Madrid clubs, Atletico and Real.

The 2027 Champions League final will be moved away from the San Siro in Milan due to uncertainties over potential renovations, UEFA said on Tuesday.

European football's governing body said that the San Siro had lost the showpiece fixture as the city of Milan could not guarantee the ground and the surrounding area "would not be affected by refurbishment works".

"It was decided not to assign the final to Milan and to re-open the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue, with a decision expected in May/June 2025," added UEFA.

AC Milan and Inter Milan, who both play their home matches at the San Siro, this month rejected a project to modernise and restructure the iconic stadium, which is owned by the city of Milan.

Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala said both clubs would be ready to relaunch their initial project of a new stadium in the immediate vicinity of San Siro, which had been abandoned last year after political and bureaucratic wrangles.

Earlier this year AC Milan bought land in the suburb of San Donato Milanese, to the south-east of the city, as part of a plan to move outside the official boundaries of the city of Milan in the hope they would more easily gain building approval.

Reigning Serie A champions Inter have their sights set on the towns of Rozzano and Assago, just south of Milan, after sounding out the possibility of building on former industrial land in populous northern suburb Sesto San Giovanni.

In 2026, San Siro will host the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile officials from the French city of Marseille offered to host the 2027 Champions League final.

"And why not Marseille, in the most beautiful stadium in France: the Velodrome," deputy major of Marseille in charge of sport Sebastien Jibrayel said in a post on X.

"With Mayor Benoit Payan we will support Marseille's candidacy to host the Champions League final in 2027," Jibrayel told local media.

France last hosted the Champions League final in 2022, a game between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France which was overshadowed by chaos outside following poorly-executed security arrangements.