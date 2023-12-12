Ronaldo says not done yet after 50th goal this year

Football
Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball with Shabab's Saudi defender Fawaz Al-Sagour during the King Cup quarter-final match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh on December 11, 2023. Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo said he had more left in him this year after scoring his 50th goal of 2023 in Al Nassr's 5-2 Saudi King Cup victory over rivals Al Shabab.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward lashed home from close range with his right foot in the 74th minute.

"Great victory and I'm thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023," the 38-year-old Portuguese wrote on Instagram after his goal helped Al Nassr reach the semi-finals on Monday in Riyadh.

"All thanks to the unwavering support of my teammates, fans, and my family! There's still room for a few more this year."

The skipper averages nearly a goal a game since joining Al Nassr at the end of last year.

He has also struck 10 times for Portugal in nine matches in 2023.

