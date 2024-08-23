Ronaldo hits 50 Saudi league goals following YouTube feat

Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked off his latest Saudi Pro League campaign with a spectacular header but his side Al Nassr was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Al Raed on Thursday.

At Awwal Park, Ronaldo demonstrated his striking prowess with a powerful header in the 35th minute, connecting with Sadio Mane's precise cross from the left wing and leaving 22-year-old goalkeeper Meshari Sunyur with no chance.

The goal marked Ronaldo's 50th in just 49 matches in the Saudi league. It also made him the third-fastest player to reach this milestone, and he is now just two goals shy of achieving 900 career goals.

Al Nassr went into the break with a lead but it was short-lived as Al Raed equalised with a penalty kick four minutes after the break. Ronaldo, however, nearly secured the win in the 76th minute, but his goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR review for offside.

Post-match, Al Nassr manager Luis Castro expressed frustration, saying, "The cancellation of Ronaldo's goal was incorrect, and we should have been awarded a penalty kick that wasn't given."

In addition to his football achievements, Ronaldo has recently made headlines in the digital world, with his newly launched YouTube channel surpassing 1 million subscribers in less than a day.