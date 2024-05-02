Football
Ronaldo ends goal drought with thunderous left-footed volley

Al Nassr make King's Cup final
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal for Al Nassr. Photo: X

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ended a two-game goal drought as he scored a brace to help his Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr to a 3-1 win Al Khaleej in the semifinal of the King's Cup of Champions on Wednesday. 

Ronaldo's Al Nassr will face Al Hilal, the reigning champions, in the final which is set to take place on May 31, 2024, at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

Ronaldo ended his recent goal drought in an emphatic fashion, unleashing a thunderous volley into the net in the 17th minute of the game to put Al Nassr ahead. 

Taking advantage of an error by an out-of-position Khaleej goalkeeper, Ronaldo swiftly turned and unleashed a left-footed volley from almost the edge of the penalty box in the right flank to leave the keeper with no chance. 

Ronaldo took to social media following the game, as he shared multiple pictures with his teammates on X and wrote: 'King's Cup final! Let's GO!' 

Al Nassr's second came through Sadio Mane, as he converted a penalty after a handball in the area; Ronaldo refused to take the kick, allowing the former Liverpool star to step up and find the top corner.

The Portugal international added a third just before the hour mark, tapping in at the back post after his initial shot was saved.

Fawaz Al-Torais pulled a goal back late on, as he finished a fine cross, but it was nothing more than a consolation. 

