Football
AFP, Madrid
Tue Jun 18, 2024 08:40 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 08:43 PM

Football

Real Madrid to unleash Mbappe on La Liga at Real Mallorca

AFP, Madrid
Tue Jun 18, 2024 08:40 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 08:43 PM
Mbappe gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on June 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

Kylian Mbappe could make his Real Madrid debut against Real Mallorca on the weekend of August 17-18 after La Liga announced the Spanish top-flight schedule for next season on Tuesday.

France captain Mbappe could then play his first home game for the holders against Real Valladolid a week later.

Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona begin their campaign at Valencia in new coach Hansi Flick's first league game in charge.

The highly-anticipated Clasicos between Madrid and Barcelona will take place at the end of October and mid-May.

Madrid finish the season at home against Real Sociedad with Barca making the trip to Athletic Bilbao on the weekend of May 24-25.

Kylian MbappeReal Madrid
