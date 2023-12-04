Football
AFP, Madrid
Mon Dec 4, 2023 07:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 07:05 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Real Madrid lose defender Carvajal to calf injury

AFP, Madrid
Mon Dec 4, 2023 07:03 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 07:05 PM
Photo: AFP

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is expected to miss the rest of the year after the club announced Monday he suffered a calf injury in the weekend win over Granada.

Spain international Carvajal was replaced at half-time during Saturday's 2-0 victory which kept Madrid top of La Liga above surprise challengers Girona on goal difference.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The club said tests revealed an injury to his left calf but did not give a timeline for his return. Spanish media suggested Carvajal could be sidelined for a month.

The 31-year-old has been a regular for Carlo Ancelotti's side, captaining the team on a number of occasions this season.

Related topic:
Real MadridLa Liga
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Barcelona forced to lean on youth in El Clasico

Flat Barca claim late draw at Rayo

1w ago

Youngster Lopez rescues Barca draw at Mallorca

Barca snatch 'inexplicable' win at dominant Sociedad

4w ago

Bellingham Real's 'last piece to the puzzle’

|নির্বাচন

কর্মস্থলে ২ বছর পূর্ণ করা ৪৭ ইউএনও বদলি

৩৩ ও ৩৪ বিসিএসে নিয়োগপ্রাপ্ত এই ৪৭ ইউএনও তাদের বর্তমান কর্মস্থলে দুই বছর মেয়াদ পূরণ করেছেন বলে জনপ্রশাসন সূত্রে জানা গেছে। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশকে রক্ষা করতে চাইলে নদীগুলোকে বাঁচাতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification