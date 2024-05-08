Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern Munich: What’s your prediction?

Record 14-time winners Real Madrid host European giants Bayern Munich in what promises to be a mouth-watering second-leg semifinal clash in the Champions League tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match begins at 1:00 am on Wednesday (Bangladesh time).

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern had to stay content with a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena in the first-leg, despite having created the most chances.

Who will come out laughing at the end of the tie today? The Daily Star predicts for the Bavarians to get a 2-1 win against Carlo Ancelotti's side today and set up a final with Borussia Dortmund – a repeat of the 2013 Champions League final – at the Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Lunin (GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Bayern Munich: Neuer (GK); Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Highlights

*Bayern Munich are winless in their last eight Champions League meetings against Real Madrid (6L 2D) who have won six of their past seven encounters against the Bavarians at home, with the other fixture ending in a draw.

*Carlo Ancelotti is plotting to reach a record-extending sixth Champions League final, while his counterpart, Thomas Tuchel, could become the first manager in the competition's history to reach the final with three different clubs.

*No other player has more goal involvements in the Champions League than Vinicius Jr - 31 (16 goals and 15 assists) – since the start of Real's triumphant 2021-22 campaign.

*Ancelotti has never lost against Bayern in the Champions League, with six wins and three draws in nine meetings. The streak is the longest for any coach who has remained unbeaten against an opposition in Champions League history.

*Harry Kane's 11 goal involvements –eight goals and three assists – is the most by an English player in a single campaign in Europe (European Cup/Champions League). With 29 goals in the Champions League so far, Kane needs two more to surpass Wayne Rooney to become the all-time leading English goal-scorer in Europe.