PSG’s relentless run faces Chelsea’s fearless fight

The stage is set for a blockbuster finale as PSG take on Chelsea in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

With global bragging rights and over $100 million in prize money on the line, both clubs will aim to close out marathon campaigns with the ultimate reward.

PSG arrive as overwhelming favourites. Fresh off a stunning 5-0 Champions League final win over Inter Milan, Luis Enrique's men have steamrolled through the Club World Cup -- putting four past both Inter Miami and Atletico Madrid, before dispatching Bayern Munich and thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 in the semis.

The match, starting at 1:00 am (Monday, Bangladesh Time), will not be televised but will be live-streamed for free on DAZN.

"We have had this objective from the beginning," Enrique said. "It's very difficult to achieve these things — very few teams can do what we are trying to do."

Chelsea's road to the final has been less flashy but equally resilient. Enzo Maresca's side saw off Benfica, Palmeiras, and Fluminense, building on a season that has already delivered a UEFA Conference League title and a return to the Champions League.

Despite their underdog tag, the Blues are drawing confidence from the unpredictability of finals.

"They're probably the best team in the world right now," Maresca admitted. "But every game is different. We're here to do our best and try to win the final."

PSG's English conquests in 2024-25 -- Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal -- underline the magnitude of Chelsea's task. From a rousing comeback against City to a gritty shootout win at Anfield and a professional two-legged victory over Arsenal, PSG have shown resilience, depth, and clinical finishing.

But Chelsea captain Reece James remains undaunted: "Everyone has them down as strong favourites, but I've been in many finals where the favourites didn't win."

With Moises Caicedo likely to return from injury and Levi Colwill embracing the underdog role -- "We have nothing to lose" -- Chelsea are determined to end PSG's incredible run.

As the curtain falls on FIFA's expanded Club World Cup, the final promises a fitting climax: the world's form team against a revitalised giant eager to shock the world -- all under the New York skyline.

