Pirlo appointed manager of UAE second-tier club

Former Italy captain Andrea Pirlo has been appointed manager of Dubai-based United FC, the United Arab Emirates' second-tier club announced on Friday.

Local media reported the 46-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club. Founded in September 2022, United FC are also known as Dubai United. The club earned promotion from the third-tier in the 2022–23 season.

"Pirlo brings with him a unique footballing vision and valuable coaching experience from spells at Juventus and Sampdoria," the club said in a statement.

"His arrival marks an exciting new chapter for United FC and reflects the club's growing ambition in the UAE football landscape."

Pirlo guided Italian Serie B side Sampdoria to a seventh-place finish during the 2023-2024 season. He was sacked in August last year after a poor start to the season.

Pirlo retired from playing in 2017 after establishing himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation. He helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup, won the Champions League twice with AC Milan, and lifted four consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus from 2012-2015.