AFP, Madrid
Fri Aug 8, 2025 12:02 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 12:09 AM

Partey signs for Villarreal while on bail for rape charges

Photo: AFP

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, facing five rape charges in England, on Thursday completed a move to Spanish club Villarreal.

The 32-year-old Ghana international, who denies the allegations, was granted conditional bail on August 5 after appearing in a London court on five counts of rape against two women and one count of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.

Partey was charged on July 4, four days after leaving the Gunners when his contract expired at the end of June.

In announcing his arrival, Villarreal stressed that they respect the "fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence".

The club's statement continued: "The player strongly proclaims his innocence and denies all the accusations made against him.

"The club... awaits the judiciary's decision, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts alleged against him."

Partey is due to appear at London's Old Bailey court on September 2.

He joined Arsenal for £45 million ($60 million) from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

He appeared 52 times for the Gunners last season and scored four goals.

Overall Partey played 167 games for the club, scoring nine times.

He has also made 51 appearances for Ghana.

Villarreal finished fifth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Champions League.

Related topic:
Thomas ParteyArsenalVillarealLaLigaPLEPLPremier League
