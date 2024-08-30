Osimhen, Toney attract Saudi interest as Chelsea chase Sancho

The futures of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and England international Ivan Toney are set to dominate the final day of the European transfer window on Friday as Chelsea continue their frenzied pursuit of new signings.

Saudi club Al-Ahli have been negotiating deals for Osimhen and Toney but it remains unlikely they would swoop for both.

Brentford striker Toney has not played so far this season due to speculation over his future.

The Bees have reportedly accepted a bid in the region of £40 million ($53 million) from Al-Ahli for Toney, who has just one year left on his contract.

Chelsea could be the busiest Premier League club on deadline day as a host of exiled Blues stars seek new clubs, while they do not appear to have finished adding to an already bloated squad.

Chelsea are in negotiations to try and hijack Osimhen's move to the Gulf, with the Nigerian's agent previously stating his client "still has so much to do in Europe."

Chelsea are also keen on Manchester United's Jadon Sancho amid reports an initial loan deal has been proposed which includes an obligation to buy next summer.

Raheem Sterling is one of the star names to have been frozen out by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

The England winger has been linked with a move to replace Sancho at United or a reunion with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who he previously worked alongside at Manchester City.

Chelsea could get some controversial help in balancing their books by selling to French side Strasbourg, who they share an ownership group with.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has completed a loan move to Strasbourg and is set to be joined by Brazilian forward Deivid Washington.

- Ugarte set for Man Utd -

Manchester United are expected to land Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, although the midfielder was not signed in time to be registered for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

United also hold an interest in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

"Who knows what happens in the last few hours but so far we've been really pleased with the business we've done in and out," said United's sporting director Dan Ashworth after attending Friday's Europa League draw.

Arsenal look set to bolster their goalkeeping ranks with the loan signing of Neto from Bournemouth after Aaron Ramsdale joined Southampton in a deal worth up to £25 million.

Manchester City, though, will not be busy on deadline day, even if Pep Guardiola admitted he is taking a risk in not replacing Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, who departed for Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

"Maybe it is a mistake, I don't know but I don't like leaving players without playing for a long time," said Guardiola on his preference for a smaller squad.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed England defender Marc Guehi will remain at Selhurst Park despite a series of bids from Newcastle.

The Magpies have the financial backing of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, but have been frustrated in their attempts to quickly challenge at the top of the Premier League by the need to meet financial sustainability rules.

"I don't think the dream dies, necessarily, but I think it takes a lot longer," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on his club's bold ambitions of becoming English champions within a decade of the Saudi takeover in 2021.