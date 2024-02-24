Neymar slammed for giving Dani Alves’ €150,000 in rape case

Neymar was slammed by some of Brazil's top politicians for his role in the Dani Alves sexual assault case - after allegedly transferring €150,000 to the Spanish courts on August 9 on behalf of Alves in payment for "mitigating compensation for damage caused" which helped reduced the sentence of his ex-Brazil team-mate.

Alves, 40, was jailed for four and a half years on Thursday after being found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the payment made by Neymar on behalf of Alves had a serious impact on the length of the sentence imposed as Spanish courts can punish those found guilty of sexual offences to 12 years as a maximum.

Brazilian minister for women Cida Goncalves called the sentence "soft" and president of the Worker's Party and representative Gleisi Hoffman hit out at Neymar for helping Alves.

Hoffman said, via Football Espana, "The conviction of the rapist Daniel Alves is pedagogical and exemplary, it shows that society no longer tolerates sexist and misogynistic behaviour.

"The absurd thing was that he borrowed money from Neymar, paid the compensation and reduced the sentence, something that does not solve anything for the victim, it does not erase their suffering."

Neymar and Alves were long-time team-mates in the Brazil team and have also played together for Barcelona and PSG.