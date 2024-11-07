Football
AFP, Riyadh
Thu Nov 7, 2024 01:39 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 01:40 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Neymar sidelined four to six weeks with hamstring tear

AFP, Riyadh
Thu Nov 7, 2024 01:39 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 01:40 AM
Neymar
Neymar. Photo: X

Neymar will be ruled out for between four and six weeks after scans revealed the Brazil forward had suffered a hamstring tear, his club Al Hilal said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old lasted just 26 minutes as a second-half substitute before limping off with an apparent right hamstring strain in Monday's 3-0 AFC Champions League Elite win over Esteghlal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Neymar, who moved to Saudi Arabia from Paris Saint-Germain in a lucrative deal in 2023, was out for more than a year until last month following right knee surgery.

Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said earlier this week that Neymar would miss at least two weeks' training following his latest injury setback.

"He will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last from four to six weeks," Al Hilal said on social media.

Al Hilal, the reigning Saudi champions, have not registered Neymar for the current Saudi Pro League season, which began last month.

But the former Barcelona player, with a reported salary of about 100 million euros ($112 million) a year, is listed to play in the AFC Champions League Elite, Asia's biggest club tournament.

Related topic:
Neymar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Brazil coach Dorival urges patience over Neymar return

1m ago

Mitrovic helps Al-Hilal stay perfect but Neymar injured

1d ago

Al-Hilal crush Al-Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup

6m ago

Nobody has to worry about taking over Neymar's role: Diniz

11m ago

Brazil lose 2-0 in Uruguay

1y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাসপোর্ট পেতে আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন সাবেক স্পিকার, পুলিশ বলছে পলাতক

তবে শিরীন শারমিন কোথায় আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন, তা রহস্যই রয়ে গেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণমাধ্যমের ওপর হামলা-হুমকি বৈষম্যবিরোধী চেতনার পরিপন্থী: টিআইবি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে