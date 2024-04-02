Neymar to return to Santos in 2025: Reports

Brazillian superstar Neymar has promised a return to his boyhood club Santos FC in 2025 after his stint with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League ends, according to multiple outlets.

The 32-year-old forward is currently sidelined with knee ligament damage and was recently the guest of honour in the Campeonato Paulista final between Santos and Palmeiras, which the former team won.

At that game, he briefly mingled with Santos players behind the scenes before taking to the field in front of an adoring fanbase.

Supporters called for his homecoming as he paraded the Paulista trophy, with a club official later confirming to UOL that Brazil's all-time leading goal-scorer has promised to retrace steps to where it all began for him once he hits free agency.

According to UOL, Neymar has informed those at Santos that he will be rejoining their ranks when his deal in the Middle East expires. He is said to have made that vow during a visit to the Santos dressing room ahead of the final.

Speculations of him joining his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami in MLS had recently gained momentum after the player was seen rubbing shoulders with David Beckham, one of the owners of the club, in the USA during his enforced break from action.

However, the latest revelation shows that Neymar has no intention of recreating the famous 'MSN' trio in the USA and would rather return to Santos.