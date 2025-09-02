Neymar hits back at Ancelotti over Brazil selection snub

Brazil superstar Neymar has contradicted with coach Carlo Ancelotti over why he was left out of the national team squad.

Brazil are gearing up for two crunch World Cup qualifiers: against Chile in Rio and then Bolivia at the dizzying altitude of El Alto.

Ancelotti told reporters the Santos star had "a small problem" and didn't need to be risked.

"We all know Neymar. We need him fresh and firing for the World Cup," said the Italian.

But Neymar was not having it. After playing a full 90 minutes in Santos' 0-0 draw with Fluminense, the forward poured cold water on Ancelotti's version of events.

"It was a muscle swelling, but nothing serious. Otherwise, I wouldn't have played today or against Bahia the day before," said the former Barcelona and PSG star.

"If I was left out, it was a technical decision, it had nothing to do with my physical condition," he added, insisting he will back his teammates from the sidelines.

Brazil sit third in the table, neck and neck with Ecuador, while Argentina lead the pack. Ancelotti's start hasn't set the world alight: a goalless draw with Ecuador followed by a narrow win over Paraguay.

As for Neymar, his return to boyhood club Santos has not been a bed of roses either. The team are flirting with relegation, sitting just above the drop zone. With a new coach in place, Santos will be hoping their talisman can turn things around on the domestic front.