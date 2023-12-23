‘Neverkusen’ no more!

Initially seen as dark horses, Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso have stormed out of the blocks in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season, etching their name in the record books with some stellar displays so far.

They are on a tear, with an unprecedented 25-match unbeaten run to start the season (22 wins, three draws) -- something no team the in German professional football have done before.

Capping off the year atop the league table with 42 points, four ahead of Bayern Munich (who have a game in hand), Leverkusen's dominance under the tutelage of the legendary Spanish midfielder is undeniable. Alonso's tactical prowess and astute leadership have instilled a sense of invincibility in the Leverkusen ranks, igniting genuine hope for their first-ever Bundesliga trophy after 119 years of waiting.

Alonso's impact upon taking charge in October 2022 was initially electric. He began with a record-breaking 4-0 win over Schalke -- the biggest debut victory for a Leverkusen coach.

However, a six-game winless streak followed, exposing the need for the former Real Madrid and Real Sociedad youth coach to rebuild the team's confidence. His efforts culminated in a two-month unbeaten run across March and April. Now, over a year into his tenure and with a squad reshaped in his image, Alonso, a player accustomed to winning, has instilled that same mentality in his team.

However, a visit to the Allianz Arena in September presented a unique challenge. For the first time this season, Leverkusen faced the unfamiliar position of trailing, requiring them to adapt their tactics and fighting spirit. They did so with tremendous grit, eventually holding the champions to a 2-2 draw.

"I think today we have played on the same level," reflected Alonso after the dramatic 2-2 draw at his former club Bayern.

"We have shown personality. We have shown quality. We have shown mentality, and that's the main thing that we want to build on. And there will come worse moments and that's when we need to stick together. That's part of football and part of the season, but so far, we have a good feeling," Alonso had added.

The good feeling that Leverkusen have enjoyed under Alonso is more than just a fleeting high: it's a necessary ingredient for the long season ahead, which includes the DFB Cup and Europa League campaigns. Their impressive Bundesliga start is only the tip of the iceberg.

Adding to their league dominance, Leverkusen's perfect run in the Europa League group stage (one of only 12 clubs to have ever achieved a 100% record) and their DFB Cup quarterfinal berth further solidified their remarkable resurgence.

The departure of star scorer Moussa Diaby at the start of the season may have initially raised eyebrows, but Leverkusen used the funds wisely, acquiring four key players.

Granit Xhaka, a veteran leader from Arsenal, brings experience and midfield control. Jonas Hofmann, a proven Bundesliga talent, adds attacking dynamism. Alejandro Grimaldo, a free transfer from Benfica, shores up the left wing-back position, while Victor Boniface, the Europa League's top scorer last year, provides immediate firepower up front. Each has seamlessly integrated into the team, contributing to its impressive cohesion.

Alonso's influence on Leverkusen extends beyond tactics and into the realm of mental fortitude. While conquering a full season's mental hurdle will be a gradual process, his impact on the pitch is already undeniable. Leverkusen's attacking brilliance is evident with a staggering 46 goals in 16 Bundesliga matches, and only four of their 13 wins have been by a single goal.

Finding the right system and players took time, but Alonso has now struck the desired balance in his 3-4-3 formation, featuring five dedicated defenders and five attackers. The Black and Reds' passing statistics have soared compared to the 2022-23 season, showcasing the former midfield maestro's influence on both playing style and confidence.

However, Leverkusen's past is peppered with agonising near misses. The infamous "Neverkusen" moniker stems from heartbreaks like the 2002 treble miss with Bundesliga, DFB Cup, and Champions League runners-up finishes, or the Bundesliga title slipping from their grasp on the final day two years earlier.

As a serial winner himself, Alonso, in his first senior head coach role, understands the need to address these mental scars. Overcoming "Neverkusen" is not just about tactics; it's about building a champions mentality. If Leverkusen are to rise above their five second-place finishes, Alonso must not only refine their on-field prowess but also forge a team impervious to past demons.