Football
AFP, New York
Tue Oct 8, 2024 09:07 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 09:11 AM

Most Viewed

Football

MLS sets new attendance record with 11 million fans

AFP, New York
Tue Oct 8, 2024 09:07 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 09:11 AM
Photo: Reuters

More than 11 million fans have flocked to Major League Soccer games this season, the league said Monday, breaking the previous record of 10.9 millions fans who attended games in 2024.

The league said in a statement that the league has averaged 23,240 fans per game, breaking the 11 million-fan barrier for the first time in history.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

MLS said the arrival of international stars such as Lionel Messi -- whose presence in the league has often prompted teams to switch fixtures to bigger stadiums -- had helped boost attendances.

"The arrival of international stars and the work from clubs to create more unique fan friendly ticket packages and game day experiences are among the key drivers of the continued surge of record-breaking attendance across MLS," the league announced.

The record-breaking tally comes with the regular season still to be completed. Sixteen more matches are due to ake place before the season wraps up on October 19.

The attendance numbers mark the third consecutive year that MLS had drawn more than 10 million fans.

Related topic:
MLSMajor League SoccerLionel MessiMessi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Messi set to return after two-month lay off

3w ago

Miami draw with Galaxy on Messi's 92nd-minute goal

7m ago

Messi signing helps Asensi bag MLS Executive of the Year award

10m ago

Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

5d ago

Spotlight on Messi, Endrick in 48th Copa America

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আশঙ্কাজনক হারে বাড়ছে পথেঘাটে নারীদের হয়রানির ঘটনা

‘শুধুমাত্র ওড়না না থাকায় এমন পরিস্থিতির মুখোমুখি হওয়ার কথা কখনো কল্পনাও করতে পারিনি। সেটাও আবার আমার নিজের গাড়িতে বসে। মনে হলো লোকটি যেন আমার মুখেই থুতু দিয়ে গেছেন।’

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কুমিল্লায় বিএসএফের গুলিতে এক বাংলাদেশি নিহত

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে