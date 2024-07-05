Messi set to start in Copa America quarterfinal: reports

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to start in their Copa America quarterfinal clash against Ecuador, TyC Sports reported.

Messi had hurt his right hamstring and skipped Argentina's final Group A match against Peru, which the defending champions won 2-0 to qualify for the last eight as group champions.

Messi had trained with the side on Thursday and the report suggests that if there are no 'last-minute problems', he will play the game.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had been hopeful in the press conference that he was glad they had a day to make the decision on their talismanic captain's availability.

"We'll wait a couple of hours and make the decision. It is always better to have one more day," he told a press conference.

"Yesterday we had good feelings and we'll take this day to define the team based on the response we get today," he had added.

Probable lineup: Emiliano Martinez ; Nahuel Molina , Cristian Romero , Lisandro Martinez , Nicolas Tagliafico ; Rodrigo De Paul , Alexis Mac Allister , Enzo Fernandez , Nicolas Gonzalez; Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi .