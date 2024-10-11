Messi, Scaloni slam pitch after Venezuela draw 

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni blamed the condition of the pitch at the Monumental Stadium of Maturin after their 1-1 draw against Venezuela in a South American Qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

"It was very difficult, it makes for very ugly matches," Messi told TyC Sports after the 1-1 draw in Maturin.

"We could not complete two passes in a row. In the second half, we did it on the right a little more, but it is difficult to play like that."

The start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to heavy rain. The contest marked Messi's return to international action for the first time since Argentina won the Copa America final in July but It was spoiled as Venezuela striker Solomon Rondon cancelled out Argentina's early lead.

Defender Nicolas Otamendi was set up by Messi in the 13th minute after which the Albiceleste struggled to make incisive inroads on the waterlogged pitch. Rondon headed home in the 65th minute to rescue a draw.

"It [the pitch] did not meet the minimal conditions for a football game. You couldn't play," Scaloni said after the match.

"We did what we had to do, but the conditions of the playing field were not for a match against two teams of this kind of level."

Argentina sit top of the standings with 19 points from nine matches, courtesy of six wins, two losses, and a draw, while Venezuela climbed above Paraguay to seventh with 11.

The Albiceleste will host Bolivia next on October 16.