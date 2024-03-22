Messi-less Argentina to take on El Salvador in Copa America warm-up today 

Argentina will miss their captain Lionel Messi for their FIFA friendly against El Salvador today at 6:00 am (Bangladesh time) in Philadelphia.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered a hamstring injury during Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions League game against Nashville SC on March 13. He was substituted in the 50th minute of the match and sat out Miami's next game against D.C. United.

"Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the U.S. due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville," the AFA said on its official X account.

Argentina will take on Costa Rica next on March 27 in Los Angeles. The friendlies are games through which the reigning world champions can ramp up their preparations for Copa America 2024 in June.

Roma's Paulo Dybala, who suffered a thigh injury, is another key absentee for the Albiceleste.

Valentin Barco, Nicolas Valentini and Valentin Carboni are three uncapped players who will be hoping to make their debut for Argentina, while in-form Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has just three caps to his name, is in contention to start in attack in the absence of both Messi and Dybala.