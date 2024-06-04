Football
Star Sports Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 04:31 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 05:15 PM

Football

Messi and Argentina train in Miami ahead of Ecuador, Guatemala friendlies

Star Sports Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 04:31 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 05:15 PM
Photo: AFA

The Argentina football team led by Lionel Messi took part in their first formal training session at the Inter Miami Club Training Center in Miami in their build-up to the Copa America 2024 starting on June 21.

Argentina will play the tournament opener against Canada in Atlanta but before this the Albiceleste will play two friendlies in the USA to ramp up preparations, first with Ecuador on June 9 in Chicago and, the second, against Guatemala on June 14 in Maryland.

Twenty-seven of the 29 members, with the exception of Franco Armani and Gonzalo Montiel, were present in the training session.

The team worked in different stages, some in the gym, the goalkeepers with specific work and the majority of the team on the court, exercises with and without the ball. The training was completed with a ball practice in a reduced space.

Photo: AFA
Photo: AFA
Photo: AFA
Photo: AFA
Photo: AFA

 

push notification