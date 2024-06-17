Football
AFP, Düsseldorf
Mon Jun 17, 2024 12:10 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 12:24 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Mbappe rules out representing France at Olympics 

AFP, Düsseldorf
Mon Jun 17, 2024 12:10 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 12:24 AM
Kylian Mbappe
This handout photo taken and released by UEFA on June 16, 2024, shows France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe giving an MD-1 press conference Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group D match against Austria. Photo: AFP

France captain Kylian Mbappe on Sunday admitted that he will not represent his country at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

"For the Olympics my club has a position which is very clear so that means I think I will not participate in the Olympics. That is how it is," Mbappe said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 25-year-old, who was speaking ahead of France's opening Euro 2024 game on Monday against Austria, has just signed for Real Madrid and will join the European champions for the new season under freedom of contract from Paris Saint-Germain.

The men's Olympics football tournament begins on July 24, with the final on August 9.

The Spanish season is due to start a week later, while Madrid are also due to play Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw on August 14.

"Joining a new team in September would not be the best way to begin my adventure," admitted Mbappe, who had previously stated a wish to be able to play for Thierry Henry's French Olympic team.

"I wish the best to the France team. I will of course watch all their games as a spectator rather than an actor, and I hope they bring back the gold medal."

This week Lionel Messi confirmed he would also not go to the Olympics, turning down the chance to win the gold medal with Argentina for a second time.

Related topic:
footballKylian MbappeOlympics 2024Real Madrid
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mbappe agrees deal for Real Madrid transfer: reports

2w ago

Eriksen's fairytale Euro comeback spoilt by Slovenia

5h ago

'There's no danger of our stomachs being too full'

2w ago
Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann says thumping of Scotland a 'first step'

1d ago

Mbappe wins award for France's player of the year

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

গাবতলী হাটে শেষ মুহূর্তে পড়ে গেল গরুর দাম

অনেক বিক্রেতার রাতে বাজার আরও তেজি হওয়ার আশা করেছিলেন। তবে এই আশায় যারা গরু ধরে রেখেছিলেন তাদের হতাশ হতে হয়েছে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেন্টমার্টিন দ্বীপ নিয়ে স্বার্থান্বেষী মহলের গুজবে বিভ্রান্ত হবেন না: আইএসপিআর

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification