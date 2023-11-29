Football
Reuters, Paris
Wed Nov 29, 2023 04:16 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 04:22 AM

Mbappe rescues PSG with last-gasp equaliser against Newcastle

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal. Photo: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe struck a controversial penalty deep in stoppage time to earn Paris St Germain a 1-1 draw against a valiant Newcastle United and keep their Champions League destiny in their own hands on Tuesday.

The visitors had led the Group F clash since midway through the opening half thanks to Alexander Isak's tap-in and they weathered a furious late assault from the hosts.

Newcastle keeper Nick Pope made several great saves and his side were poised to claim a remarkable double over PSG, after their 4-1 home win, when referee Szymon Marciniak gave the French club a penalty for handball against Tino Livramento.

Mbappe stepped up and sent the ball high past Pope to earn a crucial point for Luis Enrique's side who are second in the group behind already-qualified Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund top the group on 10 points, with PSG on seven. Newcastle and AC Milan both have five points.

