Mbappe prepares to take legal action against PSG over unpaid salary

Kylian Mbappe has appealed to the legal committee of the Ligue de Football Professionnelle to settle a financial dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to Le Monde, Kylian Mbappé is demanding payment of €55 million owed by PSG in unpaid wages.

After seven years at the Paris club, Mbappe moved to Real Madrid this summer. Yet disagreements around the circumstances of his departure pitted the star player against PSG's management and its main shareholder Qatar Sports Investments who withheld payments from the French team captain.

The report further stated that Mbappe filed his complaint with legal committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP), citing article 259 of France's professional football charter, which states that "wages must be paid by clubs to players under contract by the last day of each month at the latest, under the conditions of ordinary law.

Following the procedure, the matter was referred to UEFA via the French Football Federation (FFF).

PSG maintain that their financial actions were justified and confirm that negotiations are ongoing with Mbappé and his representatives.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Mbappe won the UEFA Super Cup in his first game with Real Madrid and was involved in the side's 1-1 draw against Mallorca in their La Liga opener.