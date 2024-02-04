Mbappe decides to join Real Madrid: reports

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to join Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to French outlet Le Parisien.

According to Le Parisien, "The biggest star in French football will join the biggest club in the world for next season".

The French international is out of contract at PSG this summer and after repeatedly being linked with the Spanish giants, it appears Mbappe wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the report adds that it is not yet a done deal.

The report adds that negotiations between the interested parties are being carried out to establish the biggest contract in the Madrid dressing room for Mbappe.

Mbappé reached an agreement in August with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaïfi, in which the player agreed to forgo an €80m loyalty bonus so that PSG would not suffer a financial loss if he did not sign a contract renewal.