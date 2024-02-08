Match commissioner withdraws result of final after coin toss controversy

The match commissioner of the final of the SAFF Under-19 women's Championship between India nd Bangladesh withdrew the decision of crowning India as the champions by virtue of a coin toss after the home side protested the stipulation at the Birshrestha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Thursday.

The tournament by-laws had no stipulation mandating that the fate of the game would be decided by the toss of a coin if all 11 players from each side converted their penalties.

After withdrawing the decision, the match commissioner called back both captains on the field. Bangladesh skipper Afeida Khandokar entered the field but India captain Nitu Linda did not come out of the dressing room.

Earlier, Shibani gave India the lead in the eighth minute and the away side held the lead for almost the entirety of the match but Bangladesh striker Sagorika had other plans as she found the net deep into stoppage time to take the game to penalties.

All eleven players from each side converted their penalties in the shootout after which the natural progression of the game was expected to be a continuation of the shootout.

Bangladesh skipper Afeida Khandokar, the first penalty taker for the home side, walked towards the penalty spot but was then stopped in her tracks as the referees discussed the stipulation amongst themselves. The on-field referees then told both captains that the fate of the match would be decided by a coin toss which went in favour of India.

More to follow...