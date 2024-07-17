Man Utd set to seal move for Lille's Yoro

Manchester United are set to sign Lille's promising teenage defender Leny Yoro in a £52 million ($69 million) swoop, according to reports on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old had been linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, but he is believed to have travelled to England on Wednesday for a medical with the Premier League club.

United will reportedly pay £52.7 million as an initial fee, with add-ons worth a further £6.7 million.

Yoro, who made his Lille debut at the age of 16, has been ranked as one of the best young players in Europe.

He would become United's second close-season signing following Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee's arrival from Bologna last weekend.

United manager Erik ten Hag has been keen to land a new centre-back after former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane left Old Trafford at the end of last season.

Varane and Lisandro Martinez were United's starting centre-backs in their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May, with Harry Maguire missing the showpiece due to injury an injury that ruled him out of Euro 2024.

Ten Hag has been chasing Bayern Munich's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and is understood to have had two offers rejected for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.