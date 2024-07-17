Football
AFP, London
Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:58 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Man Utd set to seal move for Lille's Yoro

AFP, London
Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:51 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:58 PM
Photo: AFP

Manchester United are set to sign Lille's promising teenage defender Leny Yoro in a £52 million ($69 million) swoop, according to reports on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old had been linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, but he is believed to have travelled to England on Wednesday for a medical with the Premier League club.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

United will reportedly pay £52.7 million as an initial fee, with add-ons worth a further £6.7 million.

Yoro, who made his Lille debut at the age of 16, has been ranked as one of the best young players in Europe.

He would become United's second close-season signing following Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee's arrival from Bologna last weekend.

United manager Erik ten Hag has been keen to land a new centre-back after former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane left Old Trafford at the end of last season.

Varane and Lisandro Martinez were United's starting centre-backs in their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May, with Harry Maguire missing the showpiece due to injury an injury that ruled him out of Euro 2024.

Ten Hag has been chasing Bayern Munich's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and is understood to have had two offers rejected for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Related topic:
Manchester UnitedLeny yoroLilleLigue 1PLEPLPremier League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

City eye history as Ten Hag faces judgement day

1m ago

Haaland tells Man City to 'relax' ahead of title race finale

2m ago

Arsenal's title dreams dashed despite last-day win over Everton

1m ago

Klopp hails 'superpower' fans in emotional Liverpool farewell

1m ago

Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager: reports

1m ago
|কোটা আন্দোলন

সংঘর্ষে রণক্ষেত্র শনির আখড়া

আজ বুধবার বিকেল থেকে এই সংঘর্ষ শুরু হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

আগামীকালের ‘কমপ্লিট শাটডাউন’ কর্মসূচিতে বিএনপির সমর্থন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification