Football
Reuters
Mon Apr 15, 2024 04:39 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 15, 2024 04:47 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Mallorca investigating alleged racist gesture towards Real's Tchouameni

Reuters
Mon Apr 15, 2024 04:39 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 15, 2024 04:47 PM
Aurelien Tchouameni
Aurelien Tchouameni. Photo: Reuters

Mallorca are working with the police to investigate an alleged racist gesture made during a 1-0 home defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday, the LaLiga club said.

Videos on social media appeared to show a fan at the Son Moix Stadium making a racist gesture towards Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who scored the only goal of the match.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the same fixture last year, Mallorca fans were filmed racially abusing Real's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr., with Mallorca revoking a fan's membership card for three years.

"In yesterday's match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid, images have been identified in which a person made racist gestures," Mallorca said in a statement on Sunday.

"The club has activated the protocol against violence in football and is collaborating with the National Police in the identification of this person."

Related topic:
footballAurelien TchouameniReal MadridLaLigaMallorca
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Nearly impossible' for City to repeat Madrid thrashing: Guardiola

6d ago

'Endrick will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans'

2w ago

Five-star Man City go top of Premier League

1d ago

Federation slams 'hateful' racist abuse of French footballers

Real boss Ancelotti 'calm' about tax fraud accusations

|রাজনীতি

স্বাধীনতার চেতনাকে ধ্বংস করার জন্য বিএনপির জন্ম: কাদের

‘বিএনপি বাঙালি সংস্কৃতির চেতনা নিয়ে ইতিবাচক রাজনীতি করবে, এটা আমি বিশ্বাস করি না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ছুটির ঢাকা: জনকল্লোল এখনো জাগেনি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X