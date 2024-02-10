Madrid's Rudiger set to miss key Girona, Leipzig clashes

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is set to miss important upcoming matches against Girona and RB Leipzig as the club confirmed Saturday he has a thigh injury.

With Eder Militao and David Alaba sidelined, and Nacho Fernandez also a doubt, Ancelotti is down to the bare bones at the back.

Germany international Rudiger sustained a knock against Getafe last week and although coach Carlo Ancelotti expected him to recover quickly he said he would not take risks.

Madrid said he has a muscle injury in his thigh and Spanish media report Rudiger is expected to miss two weeks.

Rudiger will not be available for the La Liga leaders' clash with second-place Girona later Saturday, or the Champions League last 16 visit to Leipzig on Tuesday.

The centre-back could also miss Madrid's crosstown trip to face Rayo Vallecano on February 18 and might be able to return for Real Madrid's league game against Sevilla on Febuary 25.

Ancelotti has used midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and right-back Dani Carvajal in the heart of defence at times this season as emergency cover.