Lookman double helps Atalanta to 3-0 win at leaders Napoli

Photos: Reuters

Forward Ademola Lookman scored twice inside the first half to help Atalanta to an emphatic 3-0 win at Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday as the visitors moved second in the standings.

Lookman opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a volley from close range, netting a headed cross from Charles De Ketelaere.

He doubled the lead after the half-hour mark with a long-range strike from another De Ketelaere pass, before substitute Mateo Retegui added the third in stoppage time.

Atalanta, provisionally second on 22 points, have cut the gap to their opponents at the top to three points. They are one point above third-placed Inter Milan, with a game in hand, and Juventus in fourth.

