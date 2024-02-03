La Liga to investigate Bellingham for allegedly calling Greenwood ‘rapist’

Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood in action. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

Real Madrid's English forward Jude Bellingham has been reported to La Liga after he was accused of calling Getafe forward Mason Greenwood a "rapist" during Thursday's match between the two sides.

Getafe officials requested that Bellingham's alleged comment be included in the referee's match report and lodged an official complaint to La Liga, confirmed the league officials.

During the match, Bellingham tackled Greenwood, who is in Getafe on loan from English club Manchester United, and then said something to the latter.

The moment was captured live on camera it seemed that Bellingham was mouthing the word 'rapist'. Some, however, suggested that the word was 'rubbish'.

La Liga officials said they will investigate the matter and take the help of a lip reader to uncover what Bellingham had said.

"Getafe yesterday transferred the complaint to the La Liga match director and La Liga, as it always does on these occasions, has requested an expert report on lip reading to investigate the matter and act on the basis of what can be proven beyond doubt [by the lip reader]," La Liga said in a statement.

Greenwood was charged by Greater Manchester police with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault in October 2022. The charges were dropped in February of 2023 after key witnesses withdrew their cooperation from the investigation and new evidence had come to light. Greenwood denied all charges.