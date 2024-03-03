Kool-BSJA Media Cup football gets rolling on Tuesday

The latest installment of the Kool-BSJA Media Cup, an annual football tournament featuring top media houses, organised by Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) and sponsored by Square Toiletries, is all set to get underway on Tuesday.

As many as 32 media houses from print, electronic and online, split into eight groups, will participate in the six-a-side tournament, and will start competing in on a knockout basis at the artificial turf adjacent to Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in Motijheel.

Revealing the tournament's draw, jersey and trophy, a press conference was held at the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) auditorium on Sunday.

Tehsina Khanam, the sponsor's assistant marketing manager, was in attendance, as was BSJA general secretary Anisur Rahman, tournament committee chief co-ordinator Arifur Rahman Babu, and tournament committee chairman Raihan Al Mugni.

"Our relationship with BSJA has been close for decades. Hopefully, BSJA and Square will be able to maintain good relations in the coming days. Good luck to everyone participating in the tournament, and may the event be successful and beautiful," said Tehsina.

Also present on the occasion was former national footballer Zahid Hasan Emily, who said, "Journalists cover all types of sports throughout the year. Their own tournament is certain to be a very interesting affair.

"In the past I have also watched this tournament while sitting on the field but this time I am happy to be invited in the press conference. I hope to enjoy all games this time."

The opening day's fixtures will feature eight matches, beginning from 9am, and the five-day tournament will draw its conclusion on March 9, with the semi-finals and final taking place.

The champions and runners-up will receive Tk 30,000 and Tk 15,000, respectively.

The previous edition of the tournament saw Boishakhi TV emerge as champions.