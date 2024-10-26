Kings start Challenge League campaign with defeat

Bashundhara Kings began their campaign in the newly-introduced AFC Challenge League with 1-0 defeat against Nejmeh SC of Lebanon at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Saturday.

Defender Saad Uddin scored an own goal in the second half while attempting to clear a free-kick from Nejmeh FC in the equally-fought encounter.

In the day's first match, East Bengal of India and Paro FC of Bhutan played out a 2-2 draw. Only the group winners will advance to the knockout stage of the third-tier club competition of Asia.

Even though Nejmeh dominated the first half but Kings also came close to breaking the deadlock on a few occasions.

Kings could have taken the lead against the run of play in the 42nd minute but Faisal Ahmed Fahim drove at the far post instead of the open near post, only to be blocked by Kassem El Zein from the goalline.

After resumption, Kings were the first to threaten through a Jonathan Fernandes shot that was saved by goalkeeper Ali Sabeh but they conceded the lead in the 49th minute when Saad Uddin headed a curling free-kick from Hassan Kourani's into his own net.

Kings came close to equalizing the margin in the 56th minute when Valerii Gryshyn - who came on for injured Mojibor Rahman Jony midway through the first half - ran through unchallenged, only to drag his shot just wide of the post.

Kings will take on East Bengal on Thursday.