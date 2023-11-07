Kings earn maiden victory over Mohun Bagan

Bashundhara Kings finally managed to down Mohun Bagan SG in the AFC Cup by handing a come-from-behind 2-1 defeat to the Indian outfit in their crucial Group D encounter at Bashundhara Kings Arena on Tuesday.

Brazilian duo Miguel Ferreira and Robson Da Silva struck one goal apiece after Liston Colaco provided Mohun Bagan a lead in the match in which Kings put up a much-improved performance compared to their away match two weeks ago.

The maiden win over Mohun Bagan also pushed the Bangladesh Premier League champions on the top of the table alongside the visitors, both on equal seven points each from four matches. Kings, however, sit ahead of Bagan because of their home win which followed a 2-2 draw in the away fixture.

Kings players celebrate after winning against Mohun Bagan at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on November 7, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Kings took to their familiar ground in front of an almost full-house home crowd, knowing that only a win could provide them a hope of getting out of the group stage for the first time following previous two failed attempts.

The triumph over Mohun Bagan also gave Kings some moments to celebrate as they remained unbeaten at their home ground in the domestic and international fixtures. Kings tasted back-to-back victory in the AFC Cup fixture, with the first one coming against Odisha FC last month. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh national football team also remained unbeaten at this ground with two draws against Afghanistan and a win over Maldives.

The charges of Spanish Oscar Bruzon got off to sparkling start under the floodlight as Dorielton Gomes came close to separate both sides in the seventh minute after being set up by Miguel, but Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith cleared the Miguel forward pass before the Brazilian forward threatened.

Kings kept penetrating the Mohun Bagan defence, with Vishal gripping a low shot from Dorielton in the eighth minute before being to be lucky in the 13rd minute as the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper could not reach a Robson curling shot that missed the far post narrowly.

Mohun Bagan then took the lead against the run of play as Jason Cumming tried to the near post from the left side and Kings' inexperienced goalkeeper Mehdi Hasan Srabon slipped his grip and unmarked Liston drove the rebounder home easily to stun Kings, who had also conceded lead in previous three matches.

However, Kings grew in confidence to come back strong and apply constant pressure before levelling the margin in the 44th minute. Charles Didier played Miguel with a square-pass on the top of the box from the right side and the Brazilian midfielder made space for his favourite left foot before letting loose a powerful shot past goalkeeper Vishal and sent the home crowd in raptures.

Miguel then was denied by goalkeeper Vishal in the stoppage time of the first half before Robson saw his trademark curling shot on the left-hand box come off the far post in the 51st minute. He was also denied by woodwork in the away match.

Getting rid of the Kings pressure, Mohun Bagan also threatened with better ball possession and penetration but Kings' young goalkeeper Srabon stood tall to thwart two efforts from the visitors.

Kings soon managed to wake up from their brief slumber and cashed in a nice move from the right flank with Didier playing unimpressive Dorielton inside the box. Dorielton then cut it back for unmarked Robson who then made space to hammer a low right-footed drive into the near post in the 80th minute to provide Kings a deserved victory over Mohun Bagan.

Bashundhara Kings will host Maziya SRC on November 27 before traveling to India to play their last match against Odisha FC on December 11.