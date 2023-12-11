Kings aim for Odisha win despite hassles

Shrugging off some off-the-field hassles in India, Bashundhara Kings are looking forward to moving into the knockout stage of the AFC Cup for the first time when they take on Odisha FC in their last group match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today.

The game will get underway at 8:00pm (Bangladesh time).

Kings lead the table with 10 points and need a single point to move into the zonal semifinals while Odisha FC, with nine points, need a victory to do the same.

Hence the match has turned into a do-or-die clash for both teams, who are in very good form in both domestic and international circuit.

However, the focus on the eve of the match was less on the match and more on the hassles faced by the Kings contingent since their arrival in India on Saturday. According to the club officials, the team had to wait for nearly two hours to catch a connecting flight from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar and then had another big delay in finding accommodation, forcing the cancellation of Saturday's scheduled training before having the only preparation at the match venue yesterday.

"I want the AFC to take a look because when we travel aboard, we have been facing (problems) during the last games and for years a number of problems. I think this competition and the AFC deserve more. Yesterday unfortunately we reached the hotel after two hours' interruption. Our players were provided with a single room to share. And, today there has been a concert till the late night with music which doesn't make any sense," Kings coach Oscar Bruzon said at the pre-match press conference.

The 46-year-old coach, who is guiding Kings in their fourth consecutive AFC Cup campaign, also urged authorities for fair refereeing, blaming harsh decisions for their eliminations in the last two campaigns.

Bruzon also said that the off-field issues made them much more determined in their dream to play the inter-zonal semifianls of the Asia's second-tier club competition.

"I think that everything that happens, what the people don't realize is that those make us stronger, more convinced and more motivated, more creative to overcome and to bring the show that Bangladesh football community waiting for years," said Bruzon, who believes today's match will be the biggest of the competition and both teams will adopt attacking approaches.

Captain Robson Robinho is also aware of the challenge and what is at stake for them.

"For the first time we are in a good position for the club and for the players who have been in a very good mood. I think this is our chance to do our job for qualifying from this division [group] and I wish we do a very good job tomorrow. All the players have the same goal for the game which is difficult we know, but we have the chance and we need to do it for our club, fans and the country," said the Brazilian forward.