Football
AFP, Rome
Fri May 17, 2024 10:28 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 10:30 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Juventus sack coach Allegri after Italian Cup rampage

AFP, Rome
Fri May 17, 2024 10:28 PM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 10:30 PM
Photo: Reuters

Massimiliano Allegri was sacked by Juventus on Friday after exploding with anger during his team's midweek Italian Cup triumph.

Juve said in a statement that they had dismissed Allegri for "certain behaviour during and after the Italian Cup final that the club deemed incompatible with its values".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Serie A club won their 15th Italian Cup on Wednesday night but Allegri burst into a rage, first being sent off in the final minutes after ranting at match officials and then dismissively waving away sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli during the post-match celebrations.

He is also alleged to have manhandled and threatened the chief editor of newspaper Tuttosport before the post-match press conference.

Juve had already been widely rumoured to be replacing Allegri with Bologna coach Thiago Motta in the summer, but were pushed to announce their decision with two matches of the season remaining.

Juventus sit fourth in Serie A after collecting just 15 points in their last 15 league matches and are at Bologna on Monday night, with the two teams level on 67 points and already qualified for next season's revamped Champions League.

The Turin giants did not specify whether they had dismissed Allegri with just cause, a move which would potentially save the club from paying Allegri the remaining year of his contract, worth around seven million euros before bonuses.

The Italian Football Federation's disciplinary tribunal has launched an investigation into Allegri, who on Thursday was given an automatic two-match ban in the cup for his straight red card but could receive further punishment.

Related topic:
Massimiliano AllegriJuventusSerie AItalian Cup
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semis

1y ago

All-female team referee Serie A match for first time

2w ago

Vlahovic fires Juventus to 15th Italian Cup

1d ago

Leaders Inter keep Juve at bay, Napoli collapse at Roma

4m ago

AC Milan held in Sassuolo thriller as Inter close in on title

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আ. লীগ এখন জনগণের কাছে গ্রহণযোগ্য সংগঠনে পরিণত হয়েছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী তার উন্নয়নের মূলমন্ত্র তুলে ধরে বলেছেন, কী পেলাম, না পেলাম সেই চিন্তা করেনি। ভবিষ্যৎ কী সেই চিন্তাও করি না।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘এনজিওগুলো সমস্যা তুলে ধরছে-সমাধান করছে, সরকারের কৃষিবিদরা কী করছেন?’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification