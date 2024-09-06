Japan hammer China, Australia stunned in World Cup qualifiers

Japan's Daizen Maeda (L) heads the ball in to score during the third round 2026 World Cup qualifying round match between Japan and China at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, north of Tokyo, on September 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

Japan made a rampant start to the decisive third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup by hammering China 7-0 on Thursday but Australia suffered a shock home defeat by Bahrain.

In other action, Palestine earned a deserved point with a 0-0 draw away at South Korea as they attempt to reach the World Cup for the first time.

Premier League stars Kaoru Mitoma and Wataru Endo both scored as Japan taught a hapless China a lesson in Saitama.

Brighton winger Mitoma, who has missed a chunk of this year with injury, was making his first appearance for Japan since the Asian Cup in January.

He announced his return in emphatic style in front of more than 50,000 fans, scoring with a first-half header after Liverpool's Endo had given Japan the lead.

"The home support was overwhelming and that allowed us to play well from the first whistle," Mitoma said.

Takumi Minamino added two more goals after the break to put Japan on cruise control against a China side looking to qualify for their first World Cup since 2002.

It was a night to forget for China, who squeezed into the third qualifying round thanks only to a superior head-to-head record over Thailand.

Also in Group C, Bahrain stunned Australia 1-0 on the Gold Coast thanks to an 89th-minute Harry Souttar own goal.

With the hosts down to 10 men, the match was headed for a scoreless draw until the defender deflected a shot into his own net.

The Socceroos struggled for fluency against their defensively minded opponents and their hopes nosedived after a red card in the 77th minute to striker Kusini Yengi for a high kick.

"It's a learning curve for the players. It wasn't our night," Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

In the same group later Thursday, Roberto Mancini's Saudi Arabia host Indonesia.

Uzbekistan edged North Korea 1-0 in Tashkent in the opening game in Group A.

The top two from each of the three Asian groups will be guaranteed a place at the expanded 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The third qualifying round wraps up in June.

- Palestine earn point -

At the 66,000-capacity Seoul World Cup Stadium in Group B, Palestine gave South Korea a major scare in an entertaining goalless stalemate.

Making their debut in the third stage of Asian qualifying and 96th in FIFA's rankings to South Korea's 23rd, Palestine refused to be overawed for much of an open contest.

Palestine play their home matches abroad, usually in the Middle East, because of the war in Gaza.

The local league has been suspended and many of the players are without a club.

Despite those obstacles, they were good value for the draw.

Palestine thought they had taken the lead in the 22nd minute, only for the goal to be correctly ruled out for offside.

Oday Dabbagh went close for the visitors on the break in the second half, before Spurs star Son Heung-min rattled the outside of the Palestine post in the dying minutes.

The away side could have won it themselves late on but goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo saved South Korea from an embarrassing defeat.

Palestine face Jordan on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur in what is nominally a home match.