Football
Reuters, Doha
Sun Jan 14, 2024 07:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 07:38 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Japan begin Asian Cup with Vietnam win

Reuters, Doha
Sun Jan 14, 2024 07:33 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 07:38 PM
Japan's Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photo: Reuters

Japan came from behind to beat Vietnam 4-2 in their Asian Cup Group D opener in a thrilling encounter on Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium where five goals were scored in the first half and Takumi Minamino grabbed a brace.

Japan took the lead through Minamino in the 11th minute but Vietnam shocked the four-times champions with two goals from well-worked set pieces where Nguyen Dinh Bac and Pham Tuan Hai found the net.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, Minamino restored parity just before halftime with a calm finish from skipper Wataru Endo's pass before Keito Nakamura curled in a superb strike from the edge of the box to give Japan a 3-2 lead going into the break.

The second half was pretty much one-way traffic and though Japan took their foot off the gas, they put the game out of Vietnam's reach when Ayase Ueda scored in the 85th minute to seal the three points for the Samurai Blue.

Related topic:
Japan vs VietnamAsian Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ডেঙ্গুতে মৃত্যু
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৩৮

দেশে ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে গত ২৪ ঘণ্টায় (শনিবার সকাল ৮টা থেকে আজ সকাল ৮টা পর্যন্ত) আরও দুই জন মারা গেছেন। এ সময়ের মধ্যে দেশের বিভিন্ন হাসপাতালে ডেঙ্গু রোগী ভর্তি হয়েছেন আরও ৩৮ জন। এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর...

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনের পর কৃত্রিম ফুর্তিতে মেতে থাকার চেষ্টা করছে ক্ষমতাসীনরা: রিজভী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification