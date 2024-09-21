Football
Reuters, London
Sat Sep 21, 2024 07:29 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 07:33 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Jackson double helps Chelsea cruise to 3-0 win at West Ham

Reuters, London
Sat Sep 21, 2024 07:29 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 07:33 PM
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Nicolas Jackson scored twice to help Chelsea to a second straight away win with a 3-0 victory at London rivals West Ham United on Saturday that suggested new coach Enzo Maresca is getting his huge squad to gel.

Jackson capitalised on poor defending to find the net in the fourth minute when he sped down the wing, cut inside unchallenged and drilled a shot under Alphonse Areola. Fourteen minutes later the Senegal striker found space between West Ham's defenders to receive a pass from Moises Caicedo and double Chelsea's lead.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

West Ham were 3-0 down little more than a minute into the second half when Jackson teed up Cole Palmer on the break and the England striker fired home from the edge of the box.

Chelsea, who won 1-0 at Bournemouth last Saturday, moved into second place in the Premier League table ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures. West Ham, under new coach Julen Lopetegui, are 14th.

Related topic:
ChelseaEnglish Premier Leaguefootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year

4m ago

Forest stun Liverpool to end Slot's honeymoon

6d ago

Guardiola convinced rivals eager for Man City sanctions

1w ago

Real Madrid shelves concerts over noise concerns

6d ago

Chelsea's main target is to offload players: Maresca

3w ago
yaba
|বাংলাদেশ

পালিয়ে আসা রোহিঙ্গাদের মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশে আসছে ইয়াবা তৈরির মেশিন

‘চোরাকারবারিরা সরাসরি ক্রিস্টাল মেথ বিক্রি করছে না। কারণ, এগুলো ব্যবহার করে এখন বাংলাদেশের ভেতরেই ইয়াবা তৈরি করা হচ্ছে।’

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|স্বাস্থ্য

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ১ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৮৪৩

১ ঘণ্টা আগে