Isak has to earn the right to return to Newcastle training: Howe

Eddie Howe cast more doubt on Alexander Isak's Newcastle United future after admitting he does not know if the Swede will return to training next week, adding that the striker must "earn the right" to do so.

Isak did not travel with Newcastle's squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, which finished with a 1-1 draw with Tottenham, after Harvey Barnes cancelled out Brennan Johnson's early opener.

The Magpies are said to have turned down a £110m bid from Premier League champions Liverpool on Friday, and they are actively in the market for strikers.

Isak has been training alone at his former club Real Sociedad, though he is expected to return to Newcastle next week. Howe is not yet sure if he will be at the training ground.

"Of course I'd like him to be, but whether he will, I don't know at this moment in time," he said in a press conference.

"Other people have been dealing with that situation back at home."

Howe then told Mail Sport: "You have to earn the right to train with us.

"We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad – you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

"We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal."

Newcastle have won just one of their five pre-season friendlies so far – beating Carlisle United 4-0 in their first game.

However, they put in an improved performance against Spurs, dominating possession and having more shots (12 to Tottenham's seven), though they only managed two attempts on target.

"It was a good competitive game. We did not start well, but did very well to come back from that difficult opening when we conceded," Howe said.

"In the first half, we were the better team. The second half was more even.

"Overall, we got what we wanted. It was a good workout, and touch wood, no injuries."