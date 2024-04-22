Inter seek Serie A triumph with Milan derby win

Inter Milan can secure their 20th Serie A title on Monday by piling on more humiliation on AC Milan in one of the most hotly-anticipated city derbies in years.

But Monday night's clash has even more at stake than usual as Inter can ram their superiority down Milan's throats by claiming both local bragging rights and the Scudetto with five matches of the season to spare.

Regardless of what happens Inter should beat Milan to a 20th league crown as they have a near unassailable 14-point lead over their city rivals.

But a sixth straight derby victory would further highlight the football power shift in Italy's economic capital, where two teams who have been crowned European champions a combined 10 times are locked on 19 Serie A titles.

It would also be sweet revenge for Milan beating Inter to the 2022 Scudetto on the final day, when many observers agreed Simone Inzaghi had thrown away the chance to claim his first league title as a coach.

Inzaghi had been labelled a cup manager throughout his career.

However, after losing to Manchester City in last season's Champions League final, his Inter team -- helped by some judicious moves in the summer transfer market -- have kicked on to become Italy's dominant team.

Inter will have a full squad available and a full week's rest in preparation for the derby while Milan crashed out of the Europa League with a 2-1 loss against Roma in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

The last time Milan beat Inter, back in September 2022 when the Rossoneri were still reigning champions.

Simone Inzaghi said his team are not obsessing over their chance to win the Serie A title by beating their local rivals AC Milan.

"We've had a magnificent season, it's been a great run. Tomorrow could be a special day for all of us. But we're not obsessing over it," coach Inzaghi told reporters.

"If tomorrow is the day then great, we're working hard so that it is, but it's not an obsession for me nor for my players."

Inter head into Monday's clash having won the last five Milan derbies, two of those wins taking Inzaghi's team to last season's Champions League final.

"The last five derbies have given us great joy, they've taken us to a Champions League final but we know tomorrow that those derbies won't mean anything," added Inzaghi.