‘Inspired’ booters all in to nullify Aussie threats

Bangladesh defender Bishwanath Ghosh said that everyone from goalkeeper to strikers have to combine in organising the defence when his team face a vastly superior Australia in a World Cup Qualifier fixture in Melbourne on Thursday.

The men in red and green, who typically adopt a defensive strategy when underdogs, are also expected to be at their most compact selves against the hosts who are 156 places ahead of Bangladesh in the FIFA Rankings.

"Defending against Australia is not only the responsibility of the defenders; the entire team must work here," said Bishwanath Ghosh in a video message provided by Bangladesh Football Federation following their second training session yesterday at the Yarraville Glory Football Club ground.

"Every player must give their all in their respective positions if we are to perform better against Australia," said the right-back, who has also been a key component on the offensive front.

The Bashundhara Kings defender informed that coach Javier Cabrera has been preparing his charges to function in the low and mid-blocks while staying alert to initiate counter-attacks.

In the absence of regular goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico, Mitul Marma -- who made his debut against Maldives in pre-qualifiers -- arguably has the most vital role to play.

"As a goalkeeper, my target has always been not to concede goals. I always try to give my best," said the Sheikh Russel KC goalkeeper.

"Our defenders have been performing really well for the last few matches, and I think we have to do something extra on the ground if we want to do better against a strong Australia. That's why, we came here earlier to acclimatise with the weather."

Manager Amer Khan informed that the booters have been enjoying training in front of expatriate fans in Melbourne, anticipating the same support from the gallery during Thursday's match.

"The players are enjoying the practice here, with Bangladeshi fans coming to cheer on the boys. During the practice session, it appears that we are playing a competitive match in front of the local supporters.

"If the players can keep their inspiration intact, we can produce something good in the game," remarked the former national footballer.