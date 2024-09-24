India take Bangladesh to semifinals

Football
Star Sports Report
Tue Sep 24, 2024 08:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 08:25 PM

Bangladesh moved into the semifinals of SAFF U-17 Championship after India notched up an empathic 3-0 win over Maldives in final Group A match at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan today.

India emerged group champions with six points from two matches while Bangladesh finished group runners-up by virtue of goal difference as both Bangladesh and Maldives secured one point each from two matches.

Bangladesh's fate hung in the balance following their 1-1 draw against Maldives after wasting several goal-scoring chances against the Islanders. The boys in red and green had opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to India.

Bangladesh's semifinal opponents will be decided tomorrow. Three out of four teams in Group B -- Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka -- are in the running to grab the two remaining semifinal spots.

