India football team to play in Central Asia Nations Cup

India have been invited to play in the Central Asian football Nations Cup next month, the regional football federation said Wednesday, alongside 2026 World Cup qualifiers Iran and Uzbekistan.

The second edition of the tournament -- Iran won the inaugural edition in 2023 -- will run from August 29 to September 8.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are the host countries.

The regional tournament illustrates a significant thaw in diplomatic ties between Central Asian countries after decades of tensions and conflicts since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

"With one month to go, preparations are in full swing to deliver a tournament aimed at developing football and strengthening international collaboration across the region," the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) said.

In addition to India, the six members of CAFA -- Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan -- will compete.

Oman was also invited and will play in the tournament for the second time.

Kazakhstan, a vast country in Central Asia and a major regional power, will be notably absent from the tournament as it is a member of UEFA.

Uzbekistan's historic qualification last month for the World Cup finals was seen as a symbol of the rapid rise of football in Central Asian countries, traditionally more successful in combat sports than team sports.

In recent years, the former Soviet republics of Central Asia have made several notable breakthroughs.

All enjoy strong state support, with CAFA headed by the son of Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon.