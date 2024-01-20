Football
Star Sports Report
Sat Jan 20, 2024 08:25 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 08:57 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Imagine beating animals like Haaland, I am proud: Ronaldo

Star Sports Report
Sat Jan 20, 2024 08:25 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 08:57 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland. Photo: Reuters

About to turn 39 in two weeks' time, Cristiano Ronaldo said that he was proud to be able to beat the likes of Erling Haaland in terms of goals scored in the previous year. 

A perennial defier of odds and age, Portuguese superstar Ronaldo finished 2023 as the top goalscorer in the world for club and country with 54 strikes, beating Harry Kane (52), Kylian Mbappe (52), and Erling Haaland (50).  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Proving naysayers wrong with goals and milestones has been a constant for Ronaldo throughout his career. And, he was glad to have done that once again even during his career's twilight period. 

"I like when people doubt me. And, I proved [them wrong] again with another successful year," Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Friday. 

Ronaldo referred to a tumultuous period he endured in 2022 -- a year in which Portugal crashed out of the World Cup from the quarterfinals following a shock defeat against surprise package Morocco after Ronaldo's reunion with Manchester United had turned sour, eventually forcing him out of Europe -- as he mentioned that he found his footing once again in his career at Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League. 

"I had a little bit difficult journey last year (2022), but I am glad that that things happened because they make me feel more strong.

"And, you can see that this year I had a fantastic season. I was the best goalscorer. Imagine beating animals, the young lions like Haaland for example with the goals. So, I am proud. I am 39 soon and I am still looking good. So, I am proud," he added. 

Asked about his retirement plans, Ronaldo jokingly mentioned that he would still like to continue for 10 more years. 

"At the moment, when I will finish? I don't know, to be honest. But, of course, it will be soon. By soon, I mean, 10 years more…No, I am joking," Ronaldo added.
 

Related topic:
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrErling Haaland
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

City's Haaland misses Luton clash with foot injury

France, Belgium, Portugal survive late scares to reach Euro 2024

City face Liverpool in summit meeting

Guardiola praises 'incredible professional' Haaland

Ronaldo stars as Portugal thrash Bosnia and Herzegovina

দূষিত বাতাস
|পরিবেশ

বায়ুদূষণ কমাতে পরিকল্পনা থাকলেও বাস্তবায়নে পিছিয়ে সরকার

বিশেষজ্ঞরা বলছেন, বাংলাদেশের জন্য অর্থায়ন কোনো সমস্যা নয়। বরং সঠিক পদক্ষেপের অভাবই মূল সমস্যা।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|পরিবেশ

উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলে বাড়ছে একবার ব্যবহারযোগ্য প্লাস্টিকের ব্যবহার

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X