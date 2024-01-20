Imagine beating animals like Haaland, I am proud: Ronaldo

About to turn 39 in two weeks' time, Cristiano Ronaldo said that he was proud to be able to beat the likes of Erling Haaland in terms of goals scored in the previous year.

A perennial defier of odds and age, Portuguese superstar Ronaldo finished 2023 as the top goalscorer in the world for club and country with 54 strikes, beating Harry Kane (52), Kylian Mbappe (52), and Erling Haaland (50).

Proving naysayers wrong with goals and milestones has been a constant for Ronaldo throughout his career. And, he was glad to have done that once again even during his career's twilight period.

Records keep following the GOAT!



Cristiano Ronaldo

Best player in the Middle East 2023

Maradona award top scorer winner 2023 pic.twitter.com/GQZK0dw9LH; AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 19, 2024

"I like when people doubt me. And, I proved [them wrong] again with another successful year," Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Friday.

Ronaldo referred to a tumultuous period he endured in 2022 -- a year in which Portugal crashed out of the World Cup from the quarterfinals following a shock defeat against surprise package Morocco after Ronaldo's reunion with Manchester United had turned sour, eventually forcing him out of Europe -- as he mentioned that he found his footing once again in his career at Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League.

"I had a little bit difficult journey last year (2022), but I am glad that that things happened because they make me feel more strong.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The winner of 3 awards at Globe Soccer pic.twitter.com/ZXzlqKfZbV; AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 19, 2024

"And, you can see that this year I had a fantastic season. I was the best goalscorer. Imagine beating animals, the young lions like Haaland for example with the goals. So, I am proud. I am 39 soon and I am still looking good. So, I am proud," he added.

Asked about his retirement plans, Ronaldo jokingly mentioned that he would still like to continue for 10 more years.

"At the moment, when I will finish? I don't know, to be honest. But, of course, it will be soon. By soon, I mean, 10 years more…No, I am joking," Ronaldo added.

