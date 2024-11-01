I wouldn't like to be a coach: Messi

Argentina and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has ruled out a future career in coaching.

During an interview with Fabrizio Romano for '433', Messi reflected on his future in football, where he also admitted he is unsure whether he will play in the 2026 World Cup.

While Lionel Messi continues to wind down the latter stages of his career, speculation swirls on what will happen once the legendary Argentine hangs up his boots.

On the topic of his future plans, he said: "I don't know what I would like to do after I retire. I wouldn't like to be a coach, but everything is not clear yet. I am someone who likes to live day by day so for now I just think about playing, training and having fun on the pitch."

After saying he doesn't know what his future holds, Messi did offer this subtle admission: "I like everything related to football. I like being with kids, teaching, and also maybe being a sporting director, but I don't know where I'm going to go."

When asked about World Cup 2026, Messi said: "I don't really know. I've been asked that a number of times, especially in Argentina. I hope to have a good end to the season and then a good pre-season, something I didn't have last season because of all the travelling we did. From there I want to see what happens, to see how I feel. A lot of things always happen in football. There's still a long way to go, so I don't think about it too much. I'm going to live day by day without thinking too much about the future."

