AFP, Manchester
Mon May 20, 2024 08:03 AM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 08:05 AM

Haaland wins second Premier League Golden Boot

PHOTO: AFP

Erling Haaland won his second Premier League Golden Boot in as many seasons in England on Sunday as Manchester City beat West Ham 3-1 to win a fourth consecutive title.

The Norwegian striker was absent for two months of the season through injury and struggled to match the heights of his debut campaign at City when he struck 52 times in all competitions, including a Premier League record 36.

The 23-year-old failed to add to his 27 Premier League goals on the final day but still proved decisive in the run-in to help City secure an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight crown.

Haaland scored nine times in his final seven Premier League appearances of the season to help City edge Arsenal to the title by two points.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who himself started the season at City, was second in the top scorer standings with 22 goals, one ahead of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

push notification