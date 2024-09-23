Haaland becomes 19th player to 100 City goals, equals Ronaldo record

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the team's first goal and his 100th for Manchester City, waving City scarf aloft, during the English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Erling Haaland has become the 19th player to score 100 goals for Manchester City, requiring just 105 matches to hit the landmark.

Haaland had put City ahead in the ninth minute during 2-2 draw with 10-man Arsenal on Sunday to remain top of the Premier League after a rip-roaring battle against their bitter title rivals.

It was Haaland's 10th league goal of the season and 100th for the club across all competitions from 105 games, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record as the fastest to reach a century of goals for a European team.

Haaland celebrated by grabbing a City scarf and waving it aloft.

It's the latest remarkable signpost for the greatest goalscorer of his generation, after winning the Premier League Golden Boot in his first two campaigns in England.

He scored 52 goals in his first season at the Etihad Stadium – more than any Premier League player has ever managed in a single term and the most ever by a City player in our long history.

That included a record breaking 36 strikes in the Premier League alongside 12 in the Champions League, as we lifted the famous trophy for the first time.

Last year he backed that up with 38 finishes across all competitions, the joint-second most prolific term in our history, matching Tommy Johnson's achievement in 1928-29.

All that has seen him play a pivotal role in City's seven major honours since his arrival.

The 24-year-old has started this season in ominous form, netting 10 goals in first five Premier League outings.

In total, he now has 73 goals in the Premier League, 18 in the Champions League, eight in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup since joining City.

He is currently scoring at more than one goal per game in the Premier League, having played in the competition 71 times.

That rate far outshines all of the division's historic leading lights when it comes to scoring, including Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Andrew Cole and Sergio Aguero.

Of the 100, 73 have been scored with his left foot with 14 coming from his right foot and 12 off his head.

Wolves have been the side to suffer most at the hands of Haaland's prowess, with our man netting eight times against the Black Country side.

However, no one has been safe – with Haaland finding the net against every single team he has come up against in the Premier League.

In total, he has 11 hat-tricks since joining City in 2022, with eight coming in the Premier League, two in the FA Cup and one in the Champions League.

Only Sergio Aguero (12), Alan Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (nine) have now scored more hat-tricks in the Premier League era than Haaland, with our current No.9 needing just 70 Premier League games to hit eight.

Haaland joined Kevin De Bruyne as members of Pep Guardiola's current squad to have scored 100 times or more for City, with De Bruyne reaching the landmark in April and currently on 102.

De Bruyne has struck up a close connection with Haaland, assisting the striker 20 times in total in the most fruitful partnership in England since the summer of 2022.

Aguero is the leading scorer in City's history, with 260 strikes in 390 games during his 10 seasons at the Etihad.

Eric Brook with 177 in 493 matches between 1927 and 1940, Tommy Johnson with 166 in 355 games between 1920 and 1930 and Colin Bell with 153 in 501 appearances from 1966 to 1979 are next.

